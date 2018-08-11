Foresters Walk Off With Record 7th NBC World Series Championship

Baseball

Patrick Mathis walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning to score Logan Allen and give the Santa Barbara Foresters a 6-5 victory over the National Junior College Athletic Association National Team for a record seventh championship at the 84th National Baseball Congress World Series on Saturday in Wichita, Kan.

The seven titles is the most by one team at the NBC World Series.

The Foresters let a 5-2 lead get away in the top of the ninth. But manager Bill Pintard's club always seemed to find a way to win tight games.

The bottom of the ninth started with Logan Allen getting a base hit off Jarret Whorf. Brandon Lewis and Luke Ritter were hit by a pitches from Giovannie Nieves to load the bases.

The NJCAA All Stars brought in Brock Edge and he walked Mathis to force home Allen for the winning run.

The Foresters and the Alaska Goldpanners shared first place for most NBC World Series titles with six. Santa Barbara last won it in 2016. The other titles came in 2014, 2012, 2011, 2008, 2006.

The Foresters led 4-0 after two innings. Patrick Mathis hit a two-run homer in the first inning, driving Luke Ritter, who was hit by a pitch. In the second, Utah Jones doubled, Slade Heggen walked and Elijah Alexander singled to drive in Jones. Logan Allen singled and Brandon Lewis grounded out to shortstop to score Heggen.

The NJCAA National Team capitalized on an error and scored two runs in the third. Bryan Sturges scored on a shortstop error and Mike Hoehner drove in Colton Onstott with a single.

The Foresters went ahead 5-2 on a RBI single by Ritter in the seventh inning.

Santa Barbara appeared to be in control as Brett Standlee got the first two batters to ground out to shortstop. Mike Lawson hit a single and the Foresters brought in Chase Wallace.

Allen Whipple drew a walk off Wallace and Devin Hemenway followed with a two-run single to make it a 5-4 game.

The Foresters brought in Nico O'Donnell and he walked Saul Garza and Mickey Hoehner to force in the tying run.

Elliott Anderson entered the game and got the last out on a comebacker.