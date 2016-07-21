Foresters Notch Walk-Off Win

Baseball

Evan Cassolato's game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the ninth leads Santa Barbara to 3-2 victory over SoCal

Evan Cassolato drove a first-pitch fastball into left field over a five-man infield, scoring Trevor Abrams from third and giving the Foresters a walk-off 3-2 win over the SoCal Halos.

It was not the ’Sters most elegant performance, but they were happy to get the win. Two times, the Foresters found themselves down but each time they were able to answer back and tie the game before finally coming out on top.

The Halos got three hits in the top of the first, scoring one run but leaving two on base. The Foresters could not answer back until the fifth, when they scored a run on a pair of doubles by Colby Barrick and Hunter Stovall.

The Halos came right back to re-take the lead in the top of the sixth. Santa Barbara quickly fought back, taking advantage of sloppy play in the bottom half, tying the game on two errors committed by the Halos.

On a steal by Dylan Paul, the ball flew into centerfield. The outfielder then flew the ball over the cutoff man into the dugout to tie the score.

That opened the door to the ninth, as Abrams was hit to lead off. He eventually made it to second on an errant pickoff throw, and was sacrificed to third by Colton Waltner.

The Halos brought an outfielder into the infield, but Cassolato foiled their plans with a no-doubt single.

Santa Barbara overcame being picked off base three times, but took advantage of three Halos errors.

Miles Sandum started for Santa Barbara and struck out six with no walks while allowing only two runs. Steven Wells pitched three scoreless innings in relief and picked up the win.

The Foresters have now won eight of their last nine and look to continue the hot streak tomorrow night at home against the Conejo Oaks at 5:05 pm.

BOX SCORE