Foresters Win Opener at NBC World Series

Baseball

The Santa Barbara Foresters rebounded from a first-inning error by scoring three runs in the second and went on to hold off the Derby Twins of Kansas, 6-4, in their opening game at the National Baseball Congress World Series that ended at 2 a.m. Sunday in Wichita.

Santa Barbara is the defending champion and is seeking a NBC-record seventh title.

A Foresters’ error enabled Derby to score a run in first inning. But they responded in the next inning with five hits and three runs. Steven Coe, Joey Fiske and Hank LoForte collected the RBI hits. LoForte went 3-for-3 and also scored two runs. Coe went 2-2 and scored a run.

Santa Barbara added a run in the third after Joshua Jung walked and went to third on wild pitch. He scored on a sacrifice fly by Spencer Steer for a 4-1 lead.

The Foresters made it 5-1 in the fifth when Luke Ritter drove in LoForte on a suicide squeeze. LoForte singled and stole second and third base.

Starting pitcher Evan Lee was sharp in his 5.2 innings of work. He allowed two runs on three hits, walked one and struck out five. He was pulled after giving up a triple and single in the sixth inning. Jake Eissler finished out the inning.

Jung ripped a RBI triple in the seventh to give the Foresters a 6-2 lead.

Derby got two back in the eighth off Tanner Lawson. But Garrett Gayle quelled the rally, and John McMillon finished the game in the ninth.

The Foresters next play the San Diego Force on Monday night. The game can be heard on AM 1290.