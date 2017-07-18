Foresters’ Win Streak Snapped by Arroyo Seco Saints

The Santa Barbara Foresters had their win streak snapped at 11, as the Arroyo Seco Saints capitalized on two errors and scored three runs in the sixth and eighth innings for an 8-4 victory on Tuesday at Jackie Robinson Field in Pasadena.
The Foresters took a 2-1 lead on a two-run single by Joshua Jung in the third inning of the California Collegiate League game.
Arroyo Seco scored three runs in the sixth off Colton Follett, who relieved starter Ty Wiest. An error by the first baseman led to one run and the other two scored on a double by Blake Burton and single by Corey Harrell.
A two-run homer by Luke Ritter brought the Foresters to within 5-4.
But the Saints got a run off Evan Kravetz and three against Chris Fearon in the bottom of the eighth.
The Foresters (27-10) head to San Luis Obispo to face the Blues on Wednesday.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
