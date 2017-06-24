Foresters’ Win Streak Snapped by Conejo Oaks

Baseball

The Santa Barbara Foresters had their eight-game winning streak snapped on Saturday, as the Conejo Oaks scored three runs in the eighth inning and one in the ninth to take a 6-4 comeback victory in a California Collegiate League baseball game at Pershing Park.

Down 4-1, the Oaks capitalized on walks to Grant Mayeaux and Max Weinstein and two wild pitches to cut Santa Barbara’s lead to 4-3. Brandon Lewis doubled in Weinstein for the tying run and Jason Oliver singled in Lewis for the go-ahead run.

In the ninth, Jordan McFarland doubled and scored on an error to make it 6-4.

"We gave them too many bases on wild pitches, walks and passed balls. Fourteen free bases we gave them," said Foresters manager Bill Pintard.

Santa Barbara’s Joshua Jung was hit by a pitch with one out in the bottom of the ninth, but Conejo’s Robert Medel struck out the last two batters to end the game.

The Foresters took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Lead-off hitter Austin Todd reached base on an error, stole second, advanced to third on a ground out and scored on Jung’s grounder to first.

The Oaks took a 2-1 lead in the second on a RBI double by Codi Santana followed by a run-scoring single from Juan Gonzalez.

John McMillon scored the tying run for Santa Barbara in the bottom of the second.

The Foresters took a 4-1 lead in the third on a two-run single by Evan Lee.

Santa Barbara plays host to the San Luis Blues on Sunday at 2 p.m. It will be the Foresters' seventh game in six days.