Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 8:28 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Foresters’ Win Streak Snapped by Conejo Oaks

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | June 24, 2017 | 11:14 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Foresters had their eight-game winning streak snapped on Saturday, as the Conejo Oaks scored three runs in the eighth inning and one in the ninth to take a 6-4 comeback victory in a California Collegiate League baseball game at Pershing Park.

Down 4-1, the Oaks capitalized on walks to Grant Mayeaux and Max Weinstein and two wild pitches to cut Santa Barbara’s lead to 4-3. Brandon Lewis doubled in Weinstein for the tying run and Jason Oliver singled in Lewis for the go-ahead run.

In the ninth, Jordan McFarland doubled and scored on an error to make it 6-4.

"We gave them too many bases on wild pitches, walks and passed balls. Fourteen free bases we gave them," said Foresters manager Bill Pintard.

Santa Barbara’s Joshua Jung was hit by a pitch with one out in the bottom of the ninth, but Conejo’s Robert Medel struck out the last two batters to end the game.

The Foresters took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Lead-off hitter Austin Todd reached base on an error, stole second, advanced to third on a ground out and scored on Jung’s grounder to first.

The Oaks took a 2-1 lead in the second on a RBI double by Codi Santana followed by a run-scoring single from Juan Gonzalez.

John McMillon scored the tying run for Santa Barbara in the bottom of the second.

The Foresters took a 4-1 lead in the third on a two-run single by Evan Lee.

Santa Barbara plays host to the San Luis Blues on Sunday at 2 p.m. It will be the Foresters' seventh game in six days.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 