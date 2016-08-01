Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 4:33 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Foresters Wrap Up League Title, Set Sights on National Crown

The Foresters celebrate after winning the CCL Championship on Sunday afternoon. (Courtesy Photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | August 1, 2016 | 8:31 a.m.

Next stop, Wichtia.

Zach Esquivel threw 6 2/3 innings on Sunday, surrendering just one run and striking out six.   (JC Corliss / Noozhawk file photo)

The Santa Barbara Foresters board their bus Tuesday and head to the National Baseball Congress World Series, where they’ll be seeking their sixth national championship.

The Foresters will hit the road with a full tank of momentum after winning the California Collegiate League championship on Sunday with a 5-2 victory over the Conejo Oaks at the MLB Academy in Compton.

Zach Esquivel retired the first 17 batters, Bret Boswell knocked in the Foresters' first two runs with a second-inning double and Hunter Williams and Tyler Adkison hit home runs to complete a 3-0 run through the league tournament.

"I'm so proud of this team and their effort," said a beaming and ice-water-drenched manager Bill Pintard, who was doused by his team after the win. "There was a time this season when some people had said this wasn't our year, but this team got together and decided that was not going to happen. They have really shown great spirit and leadership, and their outstanding play in this tournament shows how much they care about winning."

Esquivel continued the team’s outstanding effort by the pitching staff as he allowed only four hits and a run in 6 2/3. Esquivel, Kyle Johnston and Connor Mayes all made the CCL all-tournament team. In all, seven Foresters earned all-tournament honors.

"We had a great game plan and we stuck to it," Esquivel said. "I made sure to keep the ball over the plate and my defense was just great behind me."

Santa Barbara gave him all the support he would need with a four-run third inning. Center fielder Matt Henderson started the outburst with a one-out single and second baseman Travis Moniot reached on an error by the first baseman. The baserunners advanced on a wild pitch before Boswell stroked a 3-2 pitch into left-center for a two-run double. Williams followed with a homer to left.

"This championship feels great," Boswell said. "We've really worked hard as as a team and we really wanted to come out of here with the title. This is a great bunch of guys to play with."

Adkison wrapped up the Santa Barbra scoring when he hammered the first pitch he saw for a home run in the fourth.

Foresters manager Bill Pintard salutes the crowd following a championship victory over the Conejo Oaks on Sunday afternoon. (Kurt Stoffer / SB Foresters)

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

