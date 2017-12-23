Monday, April 30 , 2018, 8:44 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Former Ambassador to Discuss Middle East Meltdown

By Judith Hill for Channel City Club | December 23, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Channel City Club and Committee on Foreign Relations will present Middle East Meltdown: Causes and Consequences, a lecture presented by Ryan Crocker, U.S. ambassador ret., Jan. 22 at The Fess Parker Doubletree.

Crocker's talk will focus on issues pertaining to the Middle East and the cause and effects of the United States’ engagement in the region. Channel City Club is bringing Crocker to Santa Barbara for the first time.

Crocker is a career ambassador with the United States Foreign Service and a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He has served as U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan and to Iraq.

Prior to those appointments, he served as U.S. ambassador to Pakistan, Syria, Kuwait and Lebanon. Crocker currently is a diplomat in residence at the Woodrow Wilson School, Princeton University, for the academic year 2017-18.

Reservations for the lecture and luncheon prior to it, may be made by calling 564-6223. For more information visit www.channelcityclub.org or email [email protected]

The Channel City Club was founded in Santa Barbara in 1946 to provide the community with a local venue for speakers on state, national and international issues; all are professionals in their chosen fields.

— Judith Hill for Channel City Club.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


