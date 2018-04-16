Former Astronaut, Son of Immigrant Farm Workers, Tells Students To Dream Big

José Hernandez spoke to a crowd of several hundred high school and college students at Allan Hancock College

Former astronaut José Hernandez, the son of migrant farm workers and a UCSB alumnus, encouraged a crowd of high school and community college students in Santa Maria on Tuesday to dream big to reach their goals.

Hernandez spoke to students from several Santa Maria Valley schools during a presentation in Allan Hancock College’s Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.

He shared his background, as the youngest child of migrant farm workers from Mexico who went on to earn his bachelor's degree from the University of the Pacific and a master’s degree from UCSB before joining the NASA's astronaut corps and flying on the Discovery Space Shuttle in 2009.

Hernandez was named a UCSB Distinguished Alumnus in 2015.

“I hope what you got out of there is it’s OK to dream big,” Hernandez said, ticking off ingredients he contends made up his recipe to achieving his goal.

Those steps include setting a goal, spelling out steps needed to reach the goal, working hard, staying in school and persevering.

“If you keep that up you too can reach for the stars,” Hernandez said.

Through second grade, Hernandez traveled with his parents picking produce in Southern California, Salinas and Stockton, returning annually to Mexico for months at a time.

However, a second-grade teacher pointed out the difficulty that lifestyle posed for Hernandez and his three siblings, using an agriculture analogy to drive home the point, he told the crowd.

The teacher’s analogy of trees replanted every few months demonstrated how the transient lifestyle stunted the Hernandez children’s learning.

“The question everybody asks is how does a migrant farm worker even dare to want to become an astronaut,” Hernandez said. “How is that even possible. I’ll tell you that dream was conceived when I was almost 10 years old.”

The family established roots in the Stockton area, where he recalled watching the Apollo 17 mission involving a moonwalk by astronaut Eugene Cernan in 1972.

As the family watched television coverage of the lunar landing, Hernandez, who didn’t speak English until age 12, recalled declaring he would head to space.

“The best thing I could have done that day was share my dream with my father,” Hernandez said.

His dad spelled out five steps the young boy needed to focus on to make that dream come true, including deciding what he wanted to be and recognizing how far he was from achieving that goal.

With that information, his dad said, the boy needed to draw a roadmap to reach his destination, stay in school and give more than people expect.

In addition to his father’s tips, Hernandez said, he added perseverance as a sixth ingredient to success.

He applied 11 times to join NASA, and was accepted on his 12th attempt, using the rejection to make himself a better candidate by becoming a pilot, taking up scuba diving and volunteering for a Russian assignment, he told the students.

After the presentation, Hernandez was mobbed by youths and adults seeking his picture and autographs.

Students came to the event from Lompoc, Guadalupe and Nipomo in addition to Santa Maria.

Hancock co-sponsored the event, “Launching the Next Generation,” in conjunction with the Multilingual & Migrant Education Programs of the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

While introducing the former astronaut, Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin Walthers said the community college is committed to changing the odds for students and the community.

"Events like this help to show how education opens doors and creates opportunities, especially in STEM fields — science, technology, engineering and math, " Walthers said. "Today we have somebody who is living proof of how you can change the odds."

