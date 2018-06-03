Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 10:54 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Former Biltmore Hairstylist Sues Ty Warner for Wrongful Eviction, Emotional Distress

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | November 7, 2013 | 6:35 p.m.

A hairstylist who claims hotelier Ty Warner threw him out of the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara salon space without warning is suing for breach of contract and emotional distress.

Kevin Charles Boyle, of the Kevin Charles Salon inside the Biltmore at 1260 Channel Drive, rented the space from Nov. 15, 1993, to Feb. 28, 2013. On that day, he alleges that Warner’s representatives ordered him out of the salon in the middle of an appointment.

Mark Muratori, vice president of operations for Ty Warner Hotels and Resorts, and property manager Zachary Sage told Boyle to leave immediately, the lawsuit alleges.

Even though Boyle had a written five-year lease signed in 2010 and received no notice or warning, the men told him Warner “does what he likes,” the lawsuit said.

He was told to leave in front of a client and all the other stylists at the salon.

While Boyle was talking to the Biltmore’s general manager, Karen Earp, a locksmith changed the salon’s locks to keep him from entering the premises.

The lease agreement was breached and Boyle wasn’t evicted through any legal process, the lawsuit alleges.

Boyle is suing for forcible entry, wrongful eviction, breach of contract, breach of the covenant of quiet enjoyment, breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Boyle is asking for damages for lost wages, lost profits, loss of good will, damage to his professional reputation, mental anguish and physical suffering, humiliation and emotional distress. He named Warner, 1260 BB Property LLC, Muratori and Sage in the lawsuit

He moved to a different salon near the Andree Clark Bird Refuge by April, according to his Facebook page. He is being represented by attorney Peter Bertling of Bertling & Clausen. 

Warner has partnered up with a new stylist, Jose Eber, to move into the salon space at the Biltmore.

He moved to a different salon near the Andree Clark Bird Refuge by April, according to his Facebook page. He is being represented by attorney Peter Bertling of Bertling & Clausen. 

Warner has partnered up with a new stylist, Jose Eber, to move into the salon space at the Biltmore.

