Former Bishop Star Michael Soracco Playing Football at Next Level

Mike Soracco, a powerful running back from Bishop Diego, is continuing his football career at Illinois College, a Division 3 school in Jacksonville, Ill.
Soracco was the leading rusher on a Bishop Diego team that went 12-1, won the Tri-Valley League title and advanced to the CIF-SS Division 3 semifinals. He gained 1,404 yards and scored 19 touchdowns.
Illinois College is one of the top football programs in the Midwest Conference.
