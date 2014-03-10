Former Cabrillo High Wrestling Coaches Charged with Battery on Minor

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley has announced that three charges have been filed against Chad Johnson and Matthew Giles, two former Cabrillo High School wrestling coaches in Lompoc.

Johnson and Giles, age 45 and 22 respectively, are charged with battery on a minor from the Cabrillo High School wrestling team, in violation of Penal Code section 243.2.

They are also charged with contributing to the delinquency of minors for their conduct that day in allegedly sanctioning a battery from other wrestlers on the minor.

The incident is alleged to have occurred on school grounds on or about Dec. 9, 2013.

Both individuals have been sent letters to appear in court on March 26 in Department 1 of the Lompoc Superior Court.