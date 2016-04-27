Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 3:29 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Former Cate, UCSB Star Ema Boateng Named MLS Player of Week

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 27, 2016 | 8:47 a.m.

 

Former Cate School and UCSB soccer star Ema Boateng of the L.A. Galaxy was voted Major League Soccer Player of the Week for his performance in a 5-2 win over Real Salt Lake last Saturday.

Highlights of Ema Boateng against RSL

In only his second MLS start, Boateng scored the game-winning goal and had two assists.

With the match tied at 1-1 in the first half, Boateng recorded his first assist of the season, hitting a beautiful cross to Mike Magee for a finish in the 26th minute. Just over 10 minutes later, Boateng recorded his first MLS goal when he ran onto a ball laid off by Gyasi Zardes and shot past goalkeeper Nick Rimando just in front of net to make the score 3-1. Just before halftime, the speedy winger capped off his half with another assist, this time to Giovani dos Santos. After being knocked down in the box, he scrambled to poke the ball to dos Santos who finished for a 4-1 lead. 

Boateng, 22, was overjoyed to receive the award and be named to the MLSsoccer.com Team of the Week.

"It's fun. It's a huge honor early in the season," he told reporters. "I thank everyone that voted, but mostly, I thank every one of my teammates for putting in the right positions. I'm excited, and hopefully, I can get many more in the future." 

Boateng signed with the Galaxy this year after playing the last three years in Sweden.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

