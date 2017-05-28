Monday, April 30 , 2018, 11:34 pm | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Golf

Former Champ Brian Helton Moves Into Contention at City Championship

By Noozhawk Staff Report | May 28, 2017 | 6:58 p.m.

Former champion Brian Helton moved one shot behind leader Jake Ledbetter after two rounds of the Santa Barbara City Championship at the Santa Barbara Golf Club.

Helton, the 2012 winner, shot a 2-under par 68 on Sunday for a  36-hole total of 137.  Ledbetter, a former SBCC player, fired a 68 for the second straight day and enters Monday's final round at 4-under 136.

First-round leader Sam Metzger is tied with Helton after firing a 2-over 75. The San Marcos student shot a 65 on Saturday.

Santa Barbara High's Preston Gomersall made a big move on Sunday, shooting a 67 to move two shots off the lead. Nathan Clark is also at 138 after a 70.

2017 City Championship

2nd-Round Gross Scores

Jake Ledbetter -4 68-68—136

Brian Helton -3 69-68—137

Sam Metzger -3 65-72—137

Nathan Clark -2 68-70—138

Preston W. Gomersall -2 71-67—138

Sage M Casaga -2 69-69—138

Hunter Epson -1 70-69—139

Isaac Stone -1 69-70—139

Mitchell Martin -1 68-71—139

Jordan Scott Even 70-70—140

Preston Smith Even 68-72—140

Tyler Ley Even 66-74—140

Bennett Reichard +1 70-71—141

Bobby Schaeffer +1 68-73—141

Danny Carroll +1 -69-72—141

Cade B Casaga +3 73-70—143

Dave Aarons +3 70-73—143

Seth P Ludwick +3 74-69—143

Thayer White +3 77-66—143

Brandon Gama +4 75-69—144

Calvin Xie +4 71-73—144

Collin Waring +4 72-72—144

Gregory Moss +4 72-72—144

Aryeh Keating +5 75-70—145

Brett T Patton +5 72-73—145

Cody P Hall +5 71-74—145

Niels Andersen +5 70-75—145

Briggs Boss +6 71-75—146

Kelly Foy +6 75-71—146

Mike Montgomery +6 75-71—146

Matthew Pate +7 75-72—147

Zachary Steinberger  +7 75-72—147

Millan Batra +9 75-74—149

Robert Johnson +9 75-74—149

Ed Susolik +10 76-74—150

Daniel Scott Johnson +11 73-78—151

Preston Foy +11 79-72—151

Alec Constantinides +13 73-80—153

Davin Sjoberg +13 70-83—153

Jeff Myers +14 76-78—154

Nathan Fox +14 75-79—154

Blake Bornand +15 82-73—155

Arturo Silberstein +16 78-78—156

Chong C Kim +17 79-78—157

JJ Resnick +18 78-80—158

Zachary Wilkens +19 77-82—159

Sean Searls +23 81-82—163

Tanner Shean +24 76-88—164

Tyler Shean +26 82-84—166

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 