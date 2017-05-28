Former Champ Brian Helton Moves Into Contention at City Championship

Former champion Brian Helton moved one shot behind leader Jake Ledbetter after two rounds of the Santa Barbara City Championship at the Santa Barbara Golf Club.
Helton, the 2012 winner, shot a 2-under par 68 on Sunday for a 36-hole total of 137. Ledbetter, a former SBCC player, fired a 68 for the second straight day and enters Monday's final round at 4-under 136.
First-round leader Sam Metzger is tied with Helton after firing a 2-over 75. The San Marcos student shot a 65 on Saturday.
Santa Barbara High's Preston Gomersall made a big move on Sunday, shooting a 67 to move two shots off the lead. Nathan Clark is also at 138 after a 70.
2017 City Championship
2nd-Round Gross Scores
Jake Ledbetter -4 68-68—136
Brian Helton -3 69-68—137
Sam Metzger -3 65-72—137
Nathan Clark -2 68-70—138
Preston W. Gomersall -2 71-67—138
Sage M Casaga -2 69-69—138
Hunter Epson -1 70-69—139
Isaac Stone -1 69-70—139
Mitchell Martin -1 68-71—139
Jordan Scott Even 70-70—140
Preston Smith Even 68-72—140
Tyler Ley Even 66-74—140
Bennett Reichard +1 70-71—141
Bobby Schaeffer +1 68-73—141
Danny Carroll +1 -69-72—141
Cade B Casaga +3 73-70—143
Dave Aarons +3 70-73—143
Seth P Ludwick +3 74-69—143
Thayer White +3 77-66—143
Brandon Gama +4 75-69—144
Calvin Xie +4 71-73—144
Collin Waring +4 72-72—144
Gregory Moss +4 72-72—144
Aryeh Keating +5 75-70—145
Brett T Patton +5 72-73—145
Cody P Hall +5 71-74—145
Niels Andersen +5 70-75—145
Briggs Boss +6 71-75—146
Kelly Foy +6 75-71—146
Mike Montgomery +6 75-71—146
Matthew Pate +7 75-72—147
Zachary Steinberger +7 75-72—147
Millan Batra +9 75-74—149
Robert Johnson +9 75-74—149
Ed Susolik +10 76-74—150
Daniel Scott Johnson +11 73-78—151
Preston Foy +11 79-72—151
Alec Constantinides +13 73-80—153
Davin Sjoberg +13 70-83—153
Jeff Myers +14 76-78—154
Nathan Fox +14 75-79—154
Blake Bornand +15 82-73—155
Arturo Silberstein +16 78-78—156
Chong C Kim +17 79-78—157
JJ Resnick +18 78-80—158
Zachary Wilkens +19 77-82—159
Sean Searls +23 81-82—163
Tanner Shean +24 76-88—164
Tyler Shean +26 82-84—166