Former Chapala One Condos Hit the Market Under New Name

Residents of the private luxury units, now known as Sevilla, are expected to move in by the end of December

The Chapala One luxury condos in downtown Santa Barbara are up for sale, this time under the new name of Sevilla.

The condos at the corner of Chapala and Gutierrez streets already have garnered the interest of some local and out-of-area buyers in the two weeks since hitting the market, according to Michael Calcagno of Sotheby's International Realty.

Residents are expected to move into the luxury condos — vacant since construction was completed in 2008 — by the end of December.

Calcagno said he couldn’t provide a reason for the name change, which comes nearly a year after the controversial development and its empty quarters were sold to Los Angeles developer Michael Rosenfeld of Woodridge Capital Partners LLC.

Since then, construction crews have been making outer cosmetic repairs as part of the sale agreement between the courts, buyers and developers.

Locals will remember the former Chapala One and its large buildings were at the center of a debate over city planning, which included the 45-foot building-height limit voter initiative on November 2010’s ballot.

The development also made news when Santa Barbara-based Melchiori Construction Co. successfully sued former Chapala One LLC owner Don Hughes for underpaying workers on the project.

This week, Calcagno gave Noozhawk an inside look at some of the 46 residential Sevilla units, which are being sold in phases as construction finishes up.

The first phase of 10 one- and two-bedroom residences will cost buyers $750,000 to $1.995 million.

“No two units are the same,” Calcagno said. “We are really getting a lot of positive feedback.”

Calcagno wouldn’t say how many potential buyers were interested, but was confident that residents would finally be able to enjoy the spaces with wide windows and large balconies that offer views of the Riviera, mountains and the ocean.

He described the private luxury enclave as a blend of modern with traditional architecture, with each unit ranging in square feet from 1,006 to 2,264.

The Sevilla development at 401 Chapala St. will also include selling 7,000 square feet of commercial/retail space.

A couple of offers have been made on those units so far, but no details could be disclosed at this time, said Austin Herlihy of Radius Commercial Real Estate and Investments.

