Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 5:19 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Business

Former Chapala One Condos Hit the Market Under New Name

Residents of the private luxury units, now known as Sevilla, are expected to move in by the end of December

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | October 2, 2013 | 8:12 p.m.

The Chapala One luxury condos in downtown Santa Barbara are up for sale, this time under the new name of Sevilla.

The condos at the corner of Chapala and Gutierrez streets already have garnered the interest of some local and out-of-area buyers in the two weeks since hitting the market, according to Michael Calcagno of Sotheby's International Realty.

Residents are expected to move into the luxury condos — vacant since construction was completed in 2008 — by the end of December.

Calcagno said he couldn’t provide a reason for the name change, which comes nearly a year after the controversial development and its empty quarters were sold to Los Angeles developer Michael Rosenfeld of Woodridge Capital Partners LLC.

Since then, construction crews have been making outer cosmetic repairs as part of the sale agreement between the courts, buyers and developers.

Locals will remember the former Chapala One and its large buildings were at the center of a debate over city planning, which included the 45-foot building-height limit voter initiative on November 2010’s ballot.

The development also made news when Santa Barbara-based Melchiori Construction Co. successfully sued former Chapala One LLC owner Don Hughes for underpaying workers on the project.

The kitchen of one of the luxury condo units at the Sevilla development in downtown Santa Barbara. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

This week, Calcagno gave Noozhawk an inside look at some of the 46 residential Sevilla units, which are being sold in phases as construction finishes up.

The first phase of 10 one- and two-bedroom residences will cost buyers $750,000 to $1.995 million.

“No two units are the same,” Calcagno said. “We are really getting a lot of positive feedback.”

Calcagno wouldn’t say how many potential buyers were interested, but was confident that residents would finally be able to enjoy the spaces with wide windows and large balconies that offer views of the Riviera, mountains and the ocean.

He described the private luxury enclave as a blend of modern with traditional architecture, with each unit ranging in square feet from 1,006 to 2,264.

The Sevilla development at 401 Chapala St. will also include selling 7,000 square feet of commercial/retail space.

A couple of offers have been made on those units so far, but no details could be disclosed at this time, said Austin Herlihy of Radius Commercial Real Estate and Investments.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 