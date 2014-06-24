Former Christian Camp Director Arrested, Accused of Molesting Minor

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a minor while employed as director of a local Christian camp, and authorities believe more victims could be out there, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Mark Williams said Ronald “Chad” Williams, a former director of San Marcos Christian Camp, was recently arrested in Honolulu, Hawaii, where he has been living for several years since the alleged incident took place nine years ago.

The alleged crime happened in the summer of 2005 at the camp in the unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County on Stagecoach Road off Highway 154, Williams said.

The victim, now an adult, was 10 or 11 at the time when he was alone with Williams at the camp and allegedly molested.

The Sheriff's Department said the male victim recently disclosed the allegations to the sheriff’s deputies, who were assisted in an investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff Special Victims Bureau.

A warrant was issued for Williams, who worked as camp director from May 2005 until June 2006.

Authorities are concerned more victims might be out there.

Anyone with information that may assist detectives in this case and/or help identify any additional victims is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 805.681.4150 or the tip line at 805.681.4171.

