Former Concordia Star Ellie Johnson is new Westmont Women’s Tennis Coach

Tennis

Ellie Johnson as been named the head coach of Westmont College women’s tennis, Westmont Athletic Director Dave Odell announced

Johnson takes over a program that has made 27 trips to the NAIA National Championships – winning the national title in 1982. The Warriors have also won 11 Golden State Athletic Conference Championships. She replaces Kendyll McManigal, who stepped down after leading the Warriors to the GSAC title last season.

A graduate of Concordia University in Irvine, Johnson was a four-year starter for the Eagles. In her senior year, the team won the GSAC Championship, with Johnson playing at No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles. Johnson, who was nationally ranked in doubles at No. 13, served as team captain during her junior and senior seasons. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in exercise sports science.

Since graduation, Johnson has pursued a master’s in coaching and athletic administration, which she expects to complete this summer. At the same time, she has served as the assistant women’s tennis coach at Concordia. She has also served as a tennis teaching pro at the Woodbridge Tennis Academy.

“We had a deep and diverse applicant pool,” said Odell, “but the committee feels strongly that Ellie is the right choice for the long-term future of the women’s tennis program. Ellie’s experience as a GSAC player and as a coach in our region give her an understanding of the local tennis environment. She is well prepared with an MA in sports administration and a certificate in strength and conditioning. More importantly, she is committed to who we are from a missional point of view – both spiritually and academically.”