Former Doctor Accused of Overprescribing May File to Withdraw Guilty Pleas

A court hearing has been set for Dec. 10, when the defense attorney for Julio Diaz is expected to submit the motion

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | October 17, 2014 | 5:44 p.m.

Julio Diaz
The defense attorney for a former Santa Barbara doctor who admitted overprescribing powerful painkillers to patients may file to withdraw guilty pleas this winter.

Julio Diaz, who formerly operated a medical practice on Milpas Street, pleaded guilty to federal charges of overprescribing that led to 11 patient deaths in January 2013

He has been in custody since that time.

A federal affidavit accused Diaz of prescribing “profound” doses of drugs, including strong painkillers such as OxyContin, Fentanyl and Dilaudid.

The court has set a new hearing for Dec. 10, for an anticipated defense motion to withdraw Diaz's guilty pleas, according to federal prosecutor Ann Wolf.

"If the motion is denied, sentencing will be held Jan. 7, 2015," she said Friday. "If the motion is granted, the matter will be set for trial sometime in 2015."

Robison Harley Jr., Diaz's attorney, did not respond to a request for comment.

Two families who lost loved ones to prescription drug overdose have settled with local pharmacies and their pharmacists that filled Diaz's prescriptions in civil court.

