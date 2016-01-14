Former Dons Soccer Star Alfaro Drafted by Seattle Sounders

Tony Alfaro, a former All-CIF soccer standout at Santa Barbara High, was taken by the Seattle Sounders in the second round of Thursday’s Major League Soccer SuperDraft in Baltimore.

Alfaro was the seventh pick of the second round and 27th overall. Seattle received the second-round spot via a trade with Toronto FC.

VIDEO

The Sounders are getting a powerful center back who earned NCAA Division 2 All-American honors at Cal State Dominguez Hills. Alfaro was the only Division 2 player invited to the MLS Player Combine.

The 6-2, 190-pound Alfaro played on CIF-Southern Section and Southern Regional championship teams at Santa Barbara in 2010 and 2011. He was a two-time All-CIF selection.

He starred at Cal State Dominguez Hills and continued to elevate his game playing with the Ventura County Fusion of the USL Player Development League during the spring and summer. He also trained with the Los Angeles Galaxy in the spring of 2015.

Alfaro’s performance at the MLS Combine impressed coaches.

He told a Soccer By Ives reporter that he wasn’t intimidated being the only player from a Division 2 program.

“Coming in, I know who is coming into these things and I hear talk here and there,” Alfaro said. “But I think I’ve played with, in PDL, I’ve played against D1 guys and I’ve played against older guys, guys that really know how to play. For me, I just take it as a bunch of guys hanging around and playing some soccer. Not too much emphasis on who’s-here, who’s-not-here kind of thing.

“All I can do is come here and perform and play how I know how to play and the rest will take care of itself,” he continued. “There is some pressure because you want to represent your school and everyone that has put their name on the line for you, but other than that, it’s just about performing.”

