Former Dos Pueblos Standout Blake Parrish Receives NCAA Championship Scholar-Athlete Award

Water Polo

Stanford University water polo standout and Dos Pueblos High alum Blake Parrish was presented the prestigious Elite 90 Award for the NCAA Division 1 men's water polo championship on Friday night at a pre-Final Four banquet at Stanford.

The award recognizes the true essence of the student-athlete by honoring an individual who has reached the pinnacle of competition at the national championship level while also achieving the highest academic standard among his or her peers. The Elite 90 is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average participating at the finals site for each of the NCAA's championships.

Parrish, a computer science major, carries a 3.876 GPA.

He is a three-time Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches Academic All-American and a three-time Mountain Pacific Sports Federation academic honoree.

Parrish and the Cardinal play UC San Diego in the semifinals today. The other semifinal pits USC against UCLA.



A two-time ACWPC All-American, Parrish is Stanford's active scoring leader with 148 career goals, and ranks fourth on the Cardinal roster this season with 38 goals this season.



Parrish is the first Cardinal recipient of the Elite 90 Award since B.J. Churnside took home the prestigious honor in 2014, during Stanford's last appearance in the NCAA Championships.



Eligible student-athletes are sophomores or above who have participated in their sport for at least two years with their school. They must be an active member of the team, and a designated member of the squad size at the championship. All ties are broken by the number of credits completed.

