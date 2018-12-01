Pixel Tracker

Saturday, December 1 , 2018, 12:42 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

Former Dos Pueblos Standout Blake Parrish Receives NCAA Championship Scholar-Athlete Award

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 1, 2018 | 9:02 a.m.

Stanford University water polo standout and Dos Pueblos High alum Blake Parrish was presented the prestigious Elite 90 Award for the NCAA Division 1 men's water polo championship on Friday night at a pre-Final Four banquet at Stanford.

The award recognizes the true essence of the student-athlete by honoring an individual who has reached the pinnacle of competition at the national championship level while also achieving the highest academic standard among his or her peers. The Elite 90 is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average participating at the finals site for each of the NCAA's championships.

Parrish, a computer science major, carries a 3.876 GPA.

He is a three-time Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches Academic All-American and a three-time Mountain Pacific Sports Federation academic honoree.

Parrish and the Cardinal play UC San Diego in the semifinals today. The other semifinal pits USC against UCLA.
 
A two-time ACWPC All-American, Parrish is Stanford's active scoring leader with 148 career goals, and ranks fourth on the Cardinal roster this season with 38 goals this season.    
 
Parrish is the first Cardinal recipient of the Elite 90 Award since B.J. Churnside took home the prestigious honor in 2014, during Stanford's last appearance in the NCAA Championships.
  
Eligible student-athletes are sophomores or above who have participated in their sport for at least two years with their school. They must be an active member of the team, and a designated member of the squad size at the championship. All ties are broken by the number of credits completed.
  

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 