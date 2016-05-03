Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 5:06 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

Former Dos Pueblos Standout Laurel Kistler Named Conference Player of Year at UCSD

By Peter Neushul, Santa Barbara 805 Water Polo Club | May 3, 2016 | 10:41 a.m.

Dos Pueblos grad Laurel Kistler, a senior attacker on UC San Diego women’s water polo team, was named the 2016 Western Water Polo Association Player of the Year.

Laurel Kistler is the Player of the Year in the Western Water Polo Association. Click to view larger
Laurel Kistler is the Player of the Year in the Western Water Polo Association.

A unanimous selection, Kistler took home her second All-WWPA honor after finishing fourth in the conference in goals (52), third in steals (52) and tied for first in assists (38).  Overall, Kistler was responsible for a total of 90 points, second most in the WWPA.

UCSD coach Brad Kreutzkamp called Kistler “one of the hardest working players I’ve ever been privileged to coach.”

Kistler, played for Dos Pueblos teams that won three straight Division I Championships, maintaining a remarkable 69-0 record that spanned three seasons. Laurel’s sister, Olivia Kistler, is member of the current DP squad and her brother, Ian, also played for Dos Pueblos.

Over the weekend, Kistler led 12th-ranked UCSD to its fourth straight conference title at the WWPA Championships with a 9-5 victory over Cal State Monterey Bay, which features former Santa Barbara High and SBCC star Rocio Fesembeck.

UCSD will host SCIAC-champion Whittier College on May 10th in a play-in game.  The winner will advance to the 2016 NCAA Championship Tournament at UCLA, where they will face the second-ranked Bruins.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 