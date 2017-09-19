Former Dos Pueblos Star Addi Zerrenner Wins First 2 Races of Season for Arizona Wildcats

Cross Country

Addi Zerrenner is off to a great start in her junior year of running cross country at the University of Arizona, winning the first two races of the season.

The former Dos Pueblos star opened the year on Sept. 2, with a victory at the George Kyte Classic at Northern Arizona in Flagstaff. She ran the 2.6-mile course in 15:06.

Last week, she won in the Wildcats’ home opener, the Dave Murray Invitational, at Randolph Park in Tucson. Her winning time on the 4k course was 14:00.6. Arizona also won the women’s team title.

The next race for Arizona is the Paul Short Run in Bethlehem, Pa., on Sept. 29.

To see an interview the Arizona Daily Wildcat did with Zerrenner following her win at the Dave Murray Invitational, click HERE.

