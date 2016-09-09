Former Dos Pueblos Star Jesse Jimenez Leads SBCC Soccer

Soccer

SBCC scored two goals in a 75-second span of the second half on Friday night and went on to blank Cypress 2-0 in a men’s soccer match at La Playa Stadium.

It was the third straight shutout for sophomore goalie Shane Pitcock and the Vaqueros (3-1), who haven’t allowed a goal in 306 minutes.

Jessie Jimenez, a 5-7 freshman midfielder from Dos Pueblos High, had a goal and assist in the nonconference win. After a scoreless first half, he broke the ice in the 57th minute, taking a throw-in from Jelan Hutton and delivering a 15-yard back-flick header that carried over the goalie’s head into the net.

“It wasn’t really a set-up play, it just happened in the moment,” said Jimenez after posting the first goal and assist of his college career. “We were looking for someone to flick it back post. I’m one of the smaller guys, so it came naturally.”

Seventy-five seconds later, Jimenez fed Callum Challinor, who beat the goalie from 13 yards out for a 2-0 lead.

“We put pressure on the back half, then we all stepped together and the ball came to me like we planned,” said Jimenez of the second goal. “I put my head on it, split the defenders and it went perfectly to Callum’s foot for him to finish back post. We stuck to the game plan, stayed disciplined, won second-balls and first-balls and got the better of them.”



The Vaqueros will host Bakersfield on Tuesday at 2 p.m