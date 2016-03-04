Former DP Star Veronika Gulvin Pitches No-Hitter for UCSB

Softball

LOS ANGELES – Freshman Veronika Gulvin threw a no-hitter and struck out a career-high seven in leading UC Santa Barbara to a 9-0 mercy-rule win over Charleston Southern in the first game of the Stacy Winsberg softball tournament on Friday in Los Angeles.

Gulvin is a former Dos Pueblos High star. Her no-hitter was the second by a Gaucho pitcher in three days.

Emily Brucelas uncorked two home runs and drove in four on a 3-for-3 day against the Buccaneers. Kristen Clark reached base four times after going 2-for-2 and drawing a pair of walks.

In their second game, the Gauchos lost 3-2 against UCLA.

The Gauchos put pressure on Bruins pitcher Selina Ta'amilo early as Clark started the game with an infield single to third base. Clark would come around to as senior Arianna Palomares doubled to left field. That was followed by a RBI single into right by Jessica Johnston.

Ashley Ludlow retired five of her first six batters she faced with only one walk in the first two innings. But the Bruins strung together three hits in the third inning to bring the score to 3-2.

The Gauchos threatened to score in the top of the fifth inning with runners on first and second from a hit by pitch and error. Clark used her speed to lay down a bunt single to third base, loading the bases with no outs. Ta'amilo got out of another jam, inducing a pop up to shortstop and a double play from third to first.