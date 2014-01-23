Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 7:04 am | Sky Obscured 56º

 
 
 
 

Former Dunn School Star Fifi Baiden Selected in Major League Soccer Draft

By Jessie Brumfiel for Dunn School | January 23, 2014 | 2:40 p.m.

Dunn School, a private school for grades 6 through 12, announced that Kingsley “Fifi” Baiden, a former soccer standout at Dunn, was selected in the third round of the Major League Soccer draft by the Columbus Crew.

Kingsley “Fifi” Baiden

When he got the phone call on Monday from the Crew’s head coach, and then from his agent, Baiden said, “I was so happy. I was just so happy to hear about it. I was like, ‘Amen.’”

Baiden entered Dunn as a sophomore in 2007, and quickly established himself as one of the Condor League’s finest midfielders. He was named the Earwigs' Most Valuable Player in 2008, 2009 and 2010, twice earned the Sportsmanship Award and earned the Most Inspirational Award three times.

“One of my best memories of playing soccer at Dunn was my senior year, when we traveled to Cate to play our last league game,” Baiden recalled. “We had a meeting before the game and talked about how this team only had a few games left together. We were so motivated. We won something like 6-0.”

Baiden graduated from Dunn in 2010, and accepted a soccer scholarship at the UC Santa Barbara. His Major League Soccer profile touts him as “a scrappy, quick, tough-as-nails defensive midfielder.”

“Just keep working hard,” Baiden tells younger students. “Keep fighting no matter what the outcome. That’s my philosophy for life.” It seems to be paying off.

— Jessie Brumfiel is the director of college counseling for Dunn School.

