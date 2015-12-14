Monday, April 9 , 2018, 2:29 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Former Fiesta El Presidente Dennis Rickard Dies

Santa Barbara CPA, a tireless volunteer for Old Spanish Days, passed away at Cottage Hospital

Dennis Rickard, a CPA who served as El Presidente for Santa Barbara’s Old Spanish Days Fiesta in 2014, died Sunday at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dennis Rickard, a CPA who served as El Presidente for Santa Barbara’s Old Spanish Days Fiesta in 2014, died Sunday at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. (Old Spanish Days photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | December 14, 2015 | 6:15 p.m.

Dennis Rickard, a CPA who was a tireless volunteer for Santa Barbara’s Old Spanish Days Fiesta, died Sunday at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Rickard served as El Presidente of Fiesta in 2014, and had been active with Old Spanish Days for many years, holding many major roles and serving on the organization's board of directors.

His passing was announced by Cas Stimson, who followed him as El Presidente.

“Dennis was an incredible person with many accomplishments, but at his foundation, he was a true gentleman,” Stimson said in a post on his Facebook page. “He brought honor and dignity to whatever he did. Personally, I am proud to have had the honor of spending time with Dennis.

Rickard had been battling a serious infection, Stimson said, and was taken off life support Sunday morning.

Rickard was the youngest son of a former Santa Barbara mayor, the late John T. Rickard, who served as El Presidente in the 1940s, and for whom Santa Barbara's airport terminal is named.

He also was the great-great-grandson of José de la Guerra, who had a historic role in the settling of Santa Barbara.

Among his many accomplishments, Rickard was credited with getting Old Spanish Days into the 2015 Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena.

Funeral arrangements for Rickard were pending on Monday.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 