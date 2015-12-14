Former Fiesta El Presidente Dennis Rickard Dies

Advice

Santa Barbara CPA, a tireless volunteer for Old Spanish Days, passed away at Cottage Hospital

Dennis Rickard, a CPA who was a tireless volunteer for Santa Barbara’s Old Spanish Days Fiesta, died Sunday at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Rickard served as El Presidente of Fiesta in 2014, and had been active with Old Spanish Days for many years, holding many major roles and serving on the organization's board of directors.

His passing was announced by Cas Stimson, who followed him as El Presidente.

“Dennis was an incredible person with many accomplishments, but at his foundation, he was a true gentleman,” Stimson said in a post on his Facebook page. “He brought honor and dignity to whatever he did. Personally, I am proud to have had the honor of spending time with Dennis.

Rickard had been battling a serious infection, Stimson said, and was taken off life support Sunday morning.

Rickard was the youngest son of a former Santa Barbara mayor, the late John T. Rickard, who served as El Presidente in the 1940s, and for whom Santa Barbara's airport terminal is named.

He also was the great-great-grandson of José de la Guerra, who had a historic role in the settling of Santa Barbara.

Among his many accomplishments, Rickard was credited with getting Old Spanish Days into the 2015 Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena.

Funeral arrangements for Rickard were pending on Monday.

