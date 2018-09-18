Former Chief Michael Dyer Named Santa Barbara County Interim Fire Chief

Santa Barbara County officials appointed former county Fire Chief Michael Dyer as interim fire chief starting Nov. 5 to take over for retiring Fire Chief Eric Peterson.

Dyer served as chief of Santa Barbara County Fire for about six years before retiring in 2015, and will work as the interim head while the county searches for a permanent replacement.

“Chief Dyer will provide stability, knowledge and leadership to an exceptional department over the next few months as we recruit for the next Fire Chief,” County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Chief Peterson is still here through October, but we wanted to assure our community that the fire department continues to be in good hands through this transition.”

The county plans to recruit a new chief and make a hiring decision next year.

Dyer is currently working for the county Office of Emergency Management as a technical specialist managing the Homeland Security Grant Program and project manager for the Hazard Mitigation Program and Valley Peak Communications Tower.

He worked at the Santa Barbara County Fire Department from 2009 until his retirement in 2015, and before that worked as the chief deputy in the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

He is certified as a hazardous materials specialist, urban search and rescue technician, paramedic and was the 18th chief officer in California to achieve the certification of fire chief from the California State Fire Marshal, according to the county.

Dyer has also served on multiple statewide committees including the chair of the FIRESCOPE Board of Directors, chair of CALFIRE Contract Counties and member of the California Joint Apprenticeship Management Committee, according to the county.

