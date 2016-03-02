Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 12:16 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Former First Lady Laura Bush Keynote Speaker at Conference in Goleta

She is scheduled to address group of discount grocers at Bacara Resort

Former First Lady Laura Bush arrives Wednesday at the Santa Barbara Airport. She was scheduled to give the keynote speech later in the day to a conference of discount grocers at the Bacara Resort and Spa in Goleta.
Former First Lady Laura Bush arrives Wednesday at the Santa Barbara Airport. She was scheduled to give the keynote speech later in the day to a conference of discount grocers at the Bacara Resort and Spa in Goleta. (Mike Eliason photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | March 2, 2016 | 11:19 a.m.

Former First Lady Laura Bush arrived in Goleta on Wednesday to give a speech to a conference of discount grocers.

Bush, 69, who served as First Lady from 2001 until 2009, landed in a private jet Wednesday morning at Santa Barbara Airport, and was driven with a CHP escort to the Bacara Resort and Spa.

She was scheduled to give the keynote address Wednesday before the annual conference of Grocery Outlet Bargain Markets. The topic of her speech was not available.

The company is made up of more than 230 independently operated stores in California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Washington.

Grocery Outlet’s business strategy is based on finding deeply discounted products outside normal retail channels, including packaging changes, product overruns, and surplus inventories. That approach translates to discounts for customers.

The group was scheduled to be in Goleta until Thursday.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Former First Lady Laura Bush steps off a private jet Wednesday at the Santa Barbara Airport. She was scheduled to give the keynote speech later in the day to a conference of discount grocers at the Bacara Resort and Spa in Goleta. Click to view larger
Former First Lady Laura Bush steps off a private jet Wednesday at the Santa Barbara Airport. She was scheduled to give the keynote speech later in the day to a conference of discount grocers at the Bacara Resort and Spa in Goleta. (Mike Eliason photo)

