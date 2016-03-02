Former First Lady Laura Bush Keynote Speaker at Conference in Goleta

She is scheduled to address group of discount grocers at Bacara Resort

Former First Lady Laura Bush arrived in Goleta on Wednesday to give a speech to a conference of discount grocers.

Bush, 69, who served as First Lady from 2001 until 2009, landed in a private jet Wednesday morning at Santa Barbara Airport, and was driven with a CHP escort to the Bacara Resort and Spa.

She was scheduled to give the keynote address Wednesday before the annual conference of Grocery Outlet Bargain Markets. The topic of her speech was not available.

The company is made up of more than 230 independently operated stores in California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Washington.

Grocery Outlet’s business strategy is based on finding deeply discounted products outside normal retail channels, including packaging changes, product overruns, and surplus inventories. That approach translates to discounts for customers.

The group was scheduled to be in Goleta until Thursday.

