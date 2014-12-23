Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 10:01 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Former President of Orcutt Youth Football League Arrested, Accused of Embezzling $20,000

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | December 23, 2014 | 11:18 a.m.

A former president of the Orcutt Youth Football League has been arrested on suspicion of embezzling more than $20,000 in league funds, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Tyrome Lee
Tyrome Lamar Lee

The investigation began earlier this month when two board members from the Orcutt Youth Football League filed a complaint with the sheriff’s Santa Maria station accusing former league president Tyrome Lamar Lee, 35, of Orcutt of embezzling money from the organization, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

She said Lee had been president for the past year but resigned shortly after board members questioned him about discrepancies in the league’s bank account.

An internal audit showed the organization was short by more than $20,000, with several questionable checks, falsified invoices and suspicious cash withdrawals, she said.

A subsequent sheriff’s investigation uncovered evidence to support Lee had made unauthorized cash withdrawals and falsified invoices, embezzling a little more than $20,000 in league funds, Hoover said.

Deputies secured a search warrant and stopped Lee for a traffic infraction last Saturday, citing him for driving his BMW on a suspended license, she said.

Lee voluntarily went to the sheriff's station to be interviewed and was arrested on felony embezzlement charges.

Hoover said he was booked into the Santa Maria Jail on $25,000 bail, which he posted the same day and was released.

A search warrant served on Lee’s vehicle and residence found numerous electronic devices, which were seized, and evidence supporting embezzlement allegations, she said.

Deputies also seized two firearms, which Lee was not allowed to possess because he is a convicted felon, Hoover said.

She said the department would be requesting an additional charge for the firearms from the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

