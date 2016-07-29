Former Santa Maria Foster Father Sentenced to 125 Years For Sexual Crimes Against Girl

A Santa Maria man convicted of having sexual intercourse with a foster child in his care must spend at least 125 years in state prison, a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge said.

Sentencing before Judge Gustavo Lavayen occurred nearly a month after a jury found Norbert Manalisay Cruz, 55, of Santa Maria guilty of multiple counts regarding a sexual relationship with a foster child.

In late June, the panel found Cruz guilty of all seven felony counts, including sexual intercourse with a child 10 or younger, oral copulation of a child 10 or younger, sexual penetration of a child 10 or younger, and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Lavayen sentenced Cruz to spend 125 years to life in state prison.

The judge ordered Cruz to serve the sentence for the various crimes consecutively, meaning he won’t be eligible for parole until he serves at least 125 years, Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Karapetian said.

He also must register a sex offender, she added.

Cruz was the foster father of the victim while she was between the ages of 8 and 10. He repeatedly sexually abused her, in her home, and also made the girl promise never to tell anyone, law enforcement officers said.

After living with Cruz from 2009 through 2011, the girl moved to a different home and told her new foster mother about what the defendant had done.

During the sentencing hearing, Karapetian delivered a statement from the victim who was too emotional to read it in the courtroom.

In her statement, the girl told the court about the impact the crimes have had on her life, including making her distrust men.

She also said she didn’t initially realize the man’s actions were wrong and told of cooperating in hopes she would have a good chance for a family and normal life.

The victim’s mom also provided a statement in the courtroom, Karapetian said.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.