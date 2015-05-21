Former Fugitive Sentenced to 41 Years in State Prison for Molestation of Five Girls

A Santa Maria man called a child predator, a monster and a coward by his victims and their families was sentenced Thursday to 41 years in state prison for molesting five girls.

Clive Badi Decomarmond, 42, of Santa Maria heard his sentence in Santa Barbara County Superior Court following more than 90 minutes of statements from some of his victims, their mothers and a sister.

Sentencing came after months of delays as Decomarmond fled the state on the eve of his first trial, accepted a plea before his second trial could start, fired his attorney, tried to withdraw from the plea and, most recently, sought to remove the judge.

After the sentencing as Decomarmond was led from the courtroom, the victims’ families and supporters, including members of Bikers Against Child Abuse, applauded.

In the first of several victims' impact statements, the mom of Jane Doe No. 5, recalled hearing the defendant had raped and sodomized her niece for several years. She asked her own daughter whether Decomarmond did anything to her.

“She didn’t answer right away,” the mom said. “She didn’t have to. I could see it all over her face.”

It took months before the girl admitted that she, too, was a victim, even as her grades dropped, she suffered nightmares and became mean while hiding the dark secret, the mom said, adding that the acts completely devastated their lives.

“He had shown no signs of remorse at all,” she said. “He has acted like a coward.”

She noted the delays in the case further abused the victims.

“He just kept tormenting the girls even more,” she said.

Jane Doe No. 5 noted the man acted like a father figure, buying her clothes and a dog before taking advantage of her.

“Forty-one years in prison is not close to what this cowardly piece of crap deserves,” the girl said, adding she hopes he dies a painful death in prison.

Another mom spoke saying she knows at least one of her daughters is a victim of Decomarmond and suspects others might be also.

A longtime friend, Decomarmond took advantage by using information about the girl’s previous abuse as a foster child. The girl’s grades fell, she began cutting and attempted suicide.

“I cannot believe the pain Clive has caused not only to my family but to everyone,” the second mom said.

Once close families have been torn apart.

“Best friends are not longer best friends,” she added.

And several of the victims’ impact statements referred to the inability to trust people anymore.

“The trust has been lost and broken,” the mom said.

Another mom of a victim listened to the court proceedings via telephone since she lives in Mississippi as a relative read her letter.

“He stole my daughter’s innocence,” she said.

Deputy District Attorney Brandon Jebens said it would be impossible to top the impact of the victims’ statements, but noted Decomarmond’s ongoing selfish manipulative behavior in addition to the devastation he caused five families.

Due to a technicality involving Decomarmond’s plea agreement, the original 42-year sentence he agreed to actually was shortened by a year, Jebens said.

As the judge started to hand down the sentence, Decomarmond’s attorney, Steve Rice, said the defendant wanted to speak.

After talking to both attorneys and calling for a break, Judge John McGregor agreed to allow Decomarmond to speak but warned he needed to remain facing the front of the courtroom and would be limited in the scope of his comments.

“I’ve been called a lot of things in this court today,” Decomarmond said. “Mr. Jebens, I’m no coward. I requested to go to trial on the matters I’m accused.”

McGregor interrupted the defendant and told him to address the comments to the judge.

“I know that I have done wrong in certain ways,” Decomarmond said, adding that whether he is or isn’t remorseful will be left to a higher power.

The most recent delay in the case stemmed from Decomarmond’s motion to dismiss the judge and withdraw his plea. The defendant claimed McGregor had a conflict since as a private attorney years ago he represented Decomarmond’s former wife.

Another judge ruled no conflict existed, McGregor said Thursday.

On the eve of his first trial, Decomarmond, who was out on bail, drove to Texas and boarded a boat he intended to use to flee to Mexico, the prosecutor said. He manipulated his court-ordered GPS-tracking equipment to avoid alerting Santa Maria authorities he had fled.

However, he became stranded on an island and was picked up by fishermen. His refusal to give his name made them suspicious so law enforcement was waiting when they returned to shore.

Authorities suspected the defendant would attempt to flee the country since he immigrated from the Seychelles Islands, located in the Indian Ocean.

