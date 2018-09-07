Friday, September 7 , 2018, 9:55 pm | Mostly Cloudy 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Former Gang Member Testifies About Jailhouse Talks with Murder Defendant

Joseph Brian Morales has been charged with homicide in death of 37-year-old Javier Alcantar Limon

Joseph Brian Morales Click to view larger
Joseph Brian Morales listens to testimony during his trial in connection with the death of Javier Limon, who was found dead west of Guadalupe in August 2014. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | September 7, 2018 | 7:10 p.m.

A former high-ranking gang member testified in the Santa Maria Superior Court trial of a state prison inmate accused of orchestrating the murder of a man in August 2014, revealing jailhouse conversations with one of the other men involved in the crime.

The informant took the witness stand for two days starting late Thursday morning in the trial of Joseph Brian Morales, who has been charged with murder in connection with the death of 37-year-old Javier Alcantar Limon.

Limon’s body was found near farm fields along West Main Street west of Guadalupe after he had been shot multiple times in what Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department detectives called a drug- and gang-related crime.

While four others have taken plea deals for their roles in the killing, Morales, who was incarcerated in Lancaster at the time of the killing, remains the only defendant whose fate will be left up to a jury.

On Thursday, jurors heard from Ernest Gil, who received a plea deal in exchange for testifying for the prosecution, and listened to recorded conversations between him and one of the defendants, Arturo Granados, who since has pleaded guilty.

However, Gil, also known as “Big Stretch,” shared about talks the cellmates had that weren’t recorded but centered on the circumstances involving Limon’s killing.

A former co-defendant, Gregorio “Damage” Augustine, relayed the order to take action, saying Limon’s “got to go,” the witness testified.

"They wanted him murdered. They wanted him dead," Gil said in response to a question from Chief Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Gresser about what the order meant.

Granados claimed he drove the vehicle that picked up Limon, and took him to Guadalupe at gunpoint.

“He knew something bad was going to happen, and he was just pretty much pleading to clean up his mess,” Gil said of the shooting victim. 

While Morales was incarcerated in state prison at the time of Limon’s killing, he still played a role, communicating via a cellphone he improperly had while imprisoned, the prosecution team contends. 

Under questions from Gresser, Gil admitted he was “super nervous” about testifying in the case and against his former gang colleagues.

“There’s a target on your head, you know,” Gil said, adding that those who cooperate with law enforcement were considered a “rat” and “snitch.”

He matter of factly told about jumping into a gang at age 12 and later committing crimes, including stealing and stabbing that landed him behind bars and other incidents that never led to charges. 

On Thursday afternoon, defense attorney Michael Scott questioned the witness, who said his cellmate claimed “the padrinos,” or “godfathers,” wanted something done to Limon, a drug dealer who had failed to pay taxes.

“Over these multiple days, and hours and hours of conversation, does Mr. Granados ever, ever, for a moment, say the words Joseph Morales? Does he ever say Morales? Does he ever say Littles?” Scott asked, using the moniker for his client.

Gil answered no to each question.

“But he, Mr. Granados, does mention Damage, correct?” the defense attorney asked, using a former co-defendant's gang moniker. 

The witness also testified that Evil, a Santa Barbara-based gang member Ruben Regalado who led the Surenos at one time, came up in the talks.

Additionally, Scott inquired about the so-called “peace treaty” in effect between the Northwest and West Park gangs in 2014.

“Where does the order for a peace treaty come from? I assume it comes from up high somewhere, correct?” Scott asked.

“Yeah, it does. And it comes a lot from the older homies, too,” Gil said. 

Gil also testified Friday morning, finishing up at noon.

“At the end of the day, while this is a culture and this is a large family, it’s about the money, isn’t it?" Scott asked.

“That’s all it’s about,” Gil answered.

Testimony is expected to last through September before Judge James Voysey. The trial is scheduled to resume Tuesday afternoon.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 