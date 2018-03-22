Former Gauchos Return for L.A. Galaxy Match Against Fresno FC at UCSB

Soccer

It will be a homecoming for a handful of former Gauchos this Thursday night when professional soccer makes a return to Santa Barbara in a double-header event highlighted by five-time Major League Soccer champions the L.A. Galaxy facing United Soccer League first-year franchise Fresno FC at 7:30 p.m. at Harder Stadium.

The UC Santa Barbara men's soccer team will also kick-off its spring schedule with a preliminary match against Ventura Country Fusion of the Player Development League (PDL), with a kick-off time set for 5 p.m.

It will be a historic night for the UCSB men's soccer program as all participating teams in the event will feature Gaucho alumni on their rosters, highlighted by the trio of Ema Boateng (2012), Chris Pontius (2005-08) and Justin Vom Steeg (2015) as members of the Galaxy. Rony Argueta (2009) and Sam Strong (2015-16), meanwhile, will suit up as members of Fresno FC while Josue España (2015-16) and Randy Mendoza (2015-17) will compete for Ventura County Fusion.

The Galaxy will donate match proceeds to United Way of Santa Barbara County in support of the Thomas Fire & Flood Fund.

At halftime of the match, the Galaxy will present a check to United Way of Santa Barbara County for the United Way Thomas Fire & Flood Fund. Additionally, a first responder honoree from the Thomas Fire & Mudslide will be honored in a match coin-toss ceremony.

Tickets for the event are on pre-sale now at a cost of $10 for youth, students and military; and $15 for adults. Please note that ticket prices will increase by $5 each at the gate on day of game.