Thursday, March 22 , 2018, 11:34 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

Former Gauchos Return for L.A. Galaxy Match Against Fresno FC at UCSB

By Matt McClenathen, UCSB Sports Information | February 13, 2018 | 3:22 p.m.

It will be a homecoming for a handful of former Gauchos this Thursday night when professional soccer makes a return to Santa Barbara in a double-header event highlighted by five-time Major League Soccer champions the L.A. Galaxy facing United Soccer League first-year franchise Fresno FC at 7:30 p.m. at Harder Stadium.  

The UC Santa Barbara men's soccer team will also kick-off its spring schedule with a preliminary match against Ventura Country Fusion of the Player Development League (PDL), with a kick-off time set for 5 p.m.

It will be a historic night for the UCSB men's soccer program as all participating teams in the event will feature Gaucho alumni on their rosters, highlighted by the trio of Ema Boateng (2012), Chris Pontius (2005-08) and Justin Vom Steeg (2015) as members of the Galaxy.  Rony Argueta (2009) and Sam Strong (2015-16), meanwhile, will suit up as members of Fresno FC while Josue España (2015-16) and Randy Mendoza (2015-17) will compete for Ventura County Fusion.

The  Galaxy will donate match proceeds to United Way of Santa Barbara County in support of the Thomas Fire & Flood Fund.

At halftime of the match, the Galaxy will present a check to United Way of Santa Barbara County for the United Way Thomas Fire & Flood Fund. Additionally, a first responder honoree from the Thomas Fire & Mudslide will be honored in a match coin-toss ceremony.

Tickets for the event are on pre-sale now at a cost of $10 for youth, students and military; and $15 for adults. Please note that ticket prices will increase by $5 each at the gate on day of game. 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 