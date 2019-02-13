Pixel Tracker

Former Grover Beach Official to Serve as Guadalupe’s Interim City Administrator

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | February 13, 2019 | 4:05 p.m.

A former Grover Beach city manager has been hired to lead Guadalupe’s staff on an interim basis.

Robert "Bob" Perrault will serve as interim city administrator to replace Cruz Ramos who announced in December that she planned to leave her job. 

The City Council voted 5-0 to approve Perrault's contract Tuesday night after discussing the hiring behind closed doors at an earlier meeting.

Perrault left Grover Beach in 2016 after 34 years of municipal government experience including working as city manager for three different cities. 

He led the Grover Beach staff in southern San Luis Obispo County for 10 years and also worked as city manager for Colfax in Placer County and Cloverdale in Sonoma County.

Since 2016, Perrault has served as interim city manager for Willits in Mendocino County and Greenfield in Monterey County. 

He is expected to start working for Guadalupe on Feb. 18 and will be called “extra help” due to California Public Employee Retirement System rules.

He likely will average 30 hours per week on the job but will not work on Fridays, according to the agreement.

Ramos doesn’t plan to leave until late February, so the earlier start will give her and Perrault some time working together.  

Ramos cited personal reasons for her decision to retire and said she plans to remain in the area.

She joined the staff of Guadalupe more than two years ago after previously working for the city of San Joaquin in Fresno County.

Guadalupe intends to conduct a search for Ramos’s permanent replacement.

The new city administrator will continue to face financial woes for the small community in the northwestern corner of Santa Barbara County.

