Former Hancock College Athletes Make Brief Court Appearance in Murder Case

Two former Allan Hancock College basketball players charged in connection with the death of a Santa Maria man two years ago made a brief court appearance Monday in Santa Maria.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge James Voysey set the next hearing date for Jan. 23 in the case.

Ali Abdul Mohammed, 21, and Lavell Calvin White, 24, are charged with murder stemming from the December 2014 shooting that killed Terence Richardson, 23, in a vehicle near Bradley Road and Jones Street.

The men also face a special-circumstance allegations that the slaying occurred during the commission of a robbery, and several charges for robbery and residential burglaries.

The special circumstance charge means the men face a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.

Mohammed is represented by Deputy Public Defender Lori Pedego while White’s attorney is Michael Scott.

Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Savrnoch took over prosecuting the case earlier this year.

