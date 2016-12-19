Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 11:52 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Former Hancock College Athletes Make Brief Court Appearance in Murder Case

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | December 19, 2016 | 6:32 p.m.

Two former Allan Hancock College basketball players charged in connection with the death of a Santa Maria man two years ago made a brief court appearance Monday in Santa Maria.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge James Voysey set the next hearing date for Jan. 23 in the case.

Ali Abdul Mohammed, 21, and Lavell Calvin White, 24, are charged with murder stemming from the December 2014 shooting that killed Terence Richardson, 23, in a vehicle near Bradley Road and Jones Street.

The men also face a special-circumstance allegations that the slaying occurred during the commission of a robbery, and several charges for robbery and residential burglaries.

The special circumstance charge means the men face a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted. 

Mohammed is represented by Deputy Public Defender Lori Pedego while White’s attorney is Michael Scott.

Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Savrnoch took over prosecuting the case earlier this year. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 