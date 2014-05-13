Former Dos Pueblos Coach Sentenced to Jail for Stalking, Sex Offenses

A former Dos Pueblos High School football coach was sentenced Tuesday to one year of jail time in a stalking and sex offenses case involving a 17-year-old student, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Justin Sell, 28, a former football coach and school employee with the Santa Barbara Unified School District, pleaded no contest to felony counts of oral copulation of a minor, contact with a minor with the intent to commit a sexual offense and stalking, Deputy District Attorney Von Nguyen said.

Sell will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and will serve one year in the County Jail — or alternative sentencing — and have five years of felony probation.

These sentences were part of the plea agreement, but Nguyen and the defense attorney made arguments about specific probation terms and conditions at Tuesday’s hearing.

Sell cannot be employed, volunteer, coach or hold any position with supervisory authority or contact with minors, Nguyen said. He also can’t contact the victims of this case.

He was arrested in 2013 after allegations of stalking came forward from a 17-year-old male student and other witnesses, according to Santa Barbara police. The alleged behavior included annoying phone calls, surveillance of the victim and his residence, creating a fake Facebook account to post demeaning comments about the victim and befriend his contacts, and saying he intended to move to whatever state the victim attended college.

At the time of the arrest, police said Sell admitted to committing almost all of the alleged acts. It was later that the sexual offenses were added to the charges and Sell accepted a plea agreement.

