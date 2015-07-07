Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 4:56 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Former KEYT Anchor Debby Davison Dies of Cancer

By KEYT News Staff | July 7, 2015 | 9:59 p.m.

Debby Davison

Debby Davison, the longtime face of KEYT News from 1990 until 2006, died Tuesday night after a courageous, years-long battle with breast cancer.

She passed away at 6:04 p.m. at Serenity House, a hospice facility in Santa Barbara.

Davison, a native of Boston, launched her career in Florida and retired after anchoring the 5, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts at KEYT in Santa Barbara.

She was also a well-known and well-respected anchor at Channel 5, KTLA in Los Angeles during the mid 1980s. Davison also worked for a time in Tucson before moving to Santa Barbara.

Within her first two weeks at KEYT, the Painted Cave fire broke out, instantly cementing Davison's on-air professionalism and making her a recognizable force within Santa Barbara's media outlets.

She quickly became well known throughout the community as she emceed countless events over the years, and devoted the majority of her free time to various nonprofits, including CALM (Child Abuse Listening and Mediation), where she interviewed guest authors during the nonprofit's annual Authors' Luncheon.

Her volunteer work with CADA took her to life-changing heights during her international trips in support of the Summit for Danny.

Davison was also involved with the Dream Foundation's annual fundraiser and the Unity Shoppe's annual telethon.

Davison is survived by her husband, Dennis Phelps, and her two sons, Eric and his wife Stacy, and Scott.

Plans for a private service were pending.

