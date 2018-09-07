Former Laguna Blanca Star Laurel Kujan is a Beach Volleyball All-American

Beach Volleyball

Laguna Blanca graduate and USC freshman Laurel Kujan has been named a High School Beach Volleyball All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

Kujan, a second-team selection, is the fifth high school All-American at USC. She was one of 16 elite athletes to receive the prestigious honor from the AVCA.

She earned top five finishes this summer at the California Beach Volleyball Association Huntington Beach Open and in a CBVA Tour Stop 18U event at Rosecrans in Manhattan Beach. She also finished second in the Santa Barbara Women’s AA.

“Laurel's athleticism, springs, and 'knack' for beach is easy to appreciate, but it's the absolute ease and naturalness of her humbleness, her passion for the game of beach, and her consistent easy going will to do what it takes in practice and games that has won over all her teammates and coaches,” said Jen Pavley, her coach with the Valley Girls Beach Volleyball Club.

