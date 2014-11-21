Former Laguna Blanca Teacher Gets Jail Time, Probation for Sex with Minor

[Noozhawk’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the timeline of the victim’s abuse as well as the defendant’s relationship with Laguna Blanca School.]

A former Laguna Blanca School teacher who pleaded no contest to unlawful sex with a minor was sentenced Thursday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court to 180 days in jail and three years of probation.

Joseph Beck, formerly a drama teacher at the Santa Barbara school’s Hope Ranch campus, at 4125 Paloma Drive, was arrested on Jan. 9. He pleaded no contest to three misdemeanor charges: unlawful sex with a minor, oral copulation with a person under 18 and sodomy with a person under 18.

Beck must serve 180 days in jail, be on probation for three years and comply with other terms of sentencing like registering as a sex offender, according to prosecutor Hannah Lucy.

The victim, who has only been identified as “Jane Doe” in court documents, is also the plaintiff in a civil lawsuit that alleges the private school and another Laguna Blanca teacher did not properly report that the girl had disclosed she had been sexually molested earlier in her life.

She was victimized by Beck a few weeks later, according to the lawsuit.

The incidents involving Beck did not occur on school grounds or while Beck was employed by Laguna Blanca, Chief Deputy District Attorney Gordon Auchincloss told Noozhawk.

Both Laguna Blanca and history teacher Martha Elliott were listed in a July 25 lawsuit filed by the victim and her attorney, Elizabeth O’Brien.

Elliott has declined to comment on the lawsuit. Senior Deputy District Attorney Lee Carter said the District Attorney’s Office did not file criminal charges against Elliott for failing to report the girl’s account of earlier abuse.

The complaint alleges that the student began attending Laguna Blanca in seventh grade in the fall of 2008. She was a junior at the school during the 2012-2013 school year, and Elliott is listed as her 11th-grade history teacher.

That year, the complaint said, the student would take her lunch breaks in Elliott’s classroom with other students. During one of those breaks, she allegedly told two other students she was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of being sexually molested in the past.

Elliott is alleged to have asked the girl if the molestation had been reported or if she had told her parents, and she said no.

Weeks later, the victim was taken advantage of by Beck, a former teacher she trusted, the lawsuit states, and that she was seduced into performing various sexual acts with him on three separate occasions. According to the suit, she was 17 at the time.

The lawsuit maintains that Laguna Blanca School was negligent by failing to train its employees on mandatory reporting requirements.

O’Brien alleges that her client may not have been victimized again if the molestation allegation had been properly reported.

In court Thursday, she said the sentencing was “closure for the victim and her family.”

O’Brien said the civil case against Elliott and the school is still moving ahead, with trial set for late June.

The victim was reaching out to teachers for help, and “(Beck) took advantage of that vulnerability. Had Ms. Elliot reported as she was mandated to do, this would not have happened,” she said.

Beck is not listed as a civil defendant in that case, O’Brien said.

