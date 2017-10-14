Former Local Prep Stars Spark Stanford to Win Over UCSB

Water Polo

Fourth-ranked Stanford went on a three-goal run in the second period to break a 2-2 tie with UCSB and beat the 8th-ranked Gauchos 11-5 in a nonconference men's water polo match on Satuday in Palo Alto.

Stanford goalie Drew Holland frustrated the Gauchos with 17 saves.

The Gauchos led 1-0 on a Shane Hauschild (San Marcos alum) goal before two more former prep stars scored back-to-back goals for the Cardinal. Freshman Sawyer Rhodes (Santa Barbara High) and junior Blake Parrish (Dos Pueblos) found the back of the net to give Stanford a 2-1 lead.

Jacob Halle scored in the first minute of the second period before Stanford scored the next three goals and never looked back. Senior Connor Stapleton started the run, with Ben Hallock punching home the first of his three goals and sophomore Bennett Williams connecting on a power play goal to give Stanford the 5-2 halftime advantage.

Stanford controlled the second half.

UCSB falls to 9-8 on the season while Stanford improves to 9-3.