Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 7:10 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

Former Local Prep Stars Spark Stanford to Win Over UCSB

By UCSB Sports Information | October 14, 2017 | 7:57 p.m.

Fourth-ranked Stanford went on a three-goal run in the second period to break a 2-2 tie with UCSB and beat the 8th-ranked Gauchos 11-5 in a nonconference men's water polo match on Satuday in Palo Alto.

Stanford goalie Drew Holland frustrated the Gauchos with 17 saves.

The Gauchos led 1-0 on a Shane Hauschild (San Marcos alum) goal before two more former prep stars scored back-to-back goals for the Cardinal. Freshman Sawyer Rhodes (Santa Barbara High) and junior Blake Parrish (Dos Pueblos) found the back of the net to give Stanford a 2-1 lead. 

Jacob Halle scored in the first minute of the second period before Stanford scored the next three goals and never looked back. Senior Connor Stapleton started the run, with Ben Hallock punching home the first of his three goals and sophomore Bennett Williams connecting on a power play goal to give Stanford the 5-2 halftime advantage.

Stanford controlled the second half.

UCSB falls to 9-8 on the season while Stanford improves to 9-3.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 