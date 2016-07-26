Friday, April 13 , 2018, 10:38 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Former Lompoc Mayor, City Councilman Joe Valencia Dies After Long Illness

Community invited to memorial service and reception at Lompoc Methodist Church

By Samantha Scroggin for the City of Lompoc | July 26, 2016 | 3:29 p.m.
Joe Valencia Click to view larger
Joe Valencia

Former Lompoc Mayor and City Councilman Joe Valencia died on Saturday following a long illness.

Valencia, who was 83, was a Lompoc City Councilman from 1976 to 1985, and served as Lompoc Mayor for one year from 1978 to 1979.

While Valencia was serving as mayor, he oversaw the dedication of the city hall building at its current location, 100 Civic Center Plaza.

In addition, Valencia was a commissioner on the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission from 1998 to 2013. He volunteered his time and services in many ways in the community, including spending decades with the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Valencia was honored as the Chamber’s Man of the Year in 2013. His greatest joy was his family, including his wife Rachel and their five children, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Lompoc Mayor Bob Lingl said he had been friends with Valencia and his wife for many years, and considers Valencia a great mentor.

“Lompoc lost a true leader. Mayor Valencia will be missed by all of us that knew him, and all of us whose lives he touched serving our city,” Lingl said.

The community is invited to join in a celebration of Valencia’s life by attending his memorial service this Saturday, July 30, at 11 a.m. at Lompoc Methodist Church, 925 North F St.

A reception will immediately follow in the church’s fellowship hall.

— Samantha Scroggin is public information officer for Lompoc. 

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 