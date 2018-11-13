Tuesday, November 13 , 2018, 6:46 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Former Lompoc School Employee in Court on Child-Abuse, Willful-Cruelty Charges

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | November 13, 2018 | 5:05 p.m.
Arthur Leroy Carlos Click to view larger
Arthur Leroy Carlos

Lompoc Unified School District employee appeared in court Tuesday to face charges he physically abused a special-needs student on a bus last month.

Arthur Leroy Carlos, 52, of Santa Maria was taken into custody Oct. 25 by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident occurred on a school bus Oct. 16, five days after Carlos began working as a transportation attendant, district officials said.

"The child came home from school crying and told his parents that he had been hurt by an aide on the bus," said sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover. "The parents reported the incident to the Lompoc Unified School District, who subsequently reviewed surveillance video from the bus and shared it with the parents."

The video reportedly showed Carlos "using excessive force to restrain the child, including putting his hands around his neck and pushing his head against the bus window," Hoover said.

The parents reported the incident to the Sheriff’s Department, which launched an investigation.

Carlos has been charged with two misdemeanor counts — willful cruelty to a child and corporal punishment resulting in injury, according to Mag Nicola, chief deputy district attorney.

Carlos appeared Tuesday in Superior Court in Lompoc for arraignment before Judge Raimundo Montes de Oca, but the matter was continued until Nov. 27.

"Sheriff’s detectives worked with school officials who provided employee training details, witness/employee information, and a copy of the bus video surveillance recording," Hoover said. "Detectives reviewed the video recording and determined the Carlos had willfully inflicted inhumane corporal punishment upon the special needs victim."

Carlos was arrested after he voluntarily went to the Sheriff’s Department to provide a statement to detectives.

He was released from custody on his own recognizance, Nicola said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 