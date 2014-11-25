Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 1:00 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Former NBA Player Don Ford Joins Page Youth Center Board

By Wana Dowell for Page Youth Center | November 25, 2014 | 3:57 p.m.

Don Ford
The Page Youth Center is proud to announce that former NBA basketball player Don Ford has joined its Board of Directors.

Ford graduated from Santa Barbara High School, where he played varsity basketball for two years. He then attended UCSB, where he also played basketball.

Following his graduation he joined the Los Angeles Lakers as an NBA player and later went on to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Ford lives in Santa Barbara and has continued to be a UCSB basketball radio commentator for the last 19 years.

He has been a real estate professional for 28 years and is a broker associate with Sun Coast Real Estate.

Ford's wife, Anne Rizzoli, owns and operates Louie's California Bistro in the Upham Hotel.

He has two daughters, Brooke and Brie, who both live in Italy with their families. His son, Bryce, is a police officer with the Santa Barbara Police Department.

— Wana Dowell is the development director for Page Youth Center.

