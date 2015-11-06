Former Oreana Winemaker Arrested for Allegedly Embezzling $1.2 Million from Santa Barbara Business

Advice

A former winemaker has been arrested on charges of grand theft embezzlement and tax fraud after investigators say he embezzled $1.2 million over a seven-year period from the Santa Barbara business he worked for.

Christian Lucas Garvin, 41, of Solvang, was arrested Thursday in Buellton after a joint investigation by the Santa Barbara Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit, the Franchise Tax Board’s Criminal Investigation Bureau, and the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

Garvin was the winemaker and manager at Oreana Winery in Santa Barbara from 2005 to 2013, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Garvin had a 10-percent ownership stake in the business, while the remaining 90 percent belonged the victims in this case, two business partners based in Los Angeles, Harwood said.

The investigation started in 2013, and Garvin’s business partners conducted an audit of the company’s record keeping.

“What was initially thought by the victims to be occasional discrepancies in inventory and record keeping over the course of several years, which they attributed to Garvin’s poor bookkeeping and forgetfulness, ultimately prompted them to conduct an audit,” Harwood said.

The audit revealed that losses were more than they suspected and they believed that Garvin had embezzled nearly $200,000 from the business.

Garvin left his position at Oreana Winery shortly after the discovery, and the victims contacted the police, Harwood said.

According to police, subsequent investigation revealed that Garvin had created a bank account with a name similar to the one rightfully controlled by Oreana Winery without the knowledge of his partners and used this account to divert over $1,200,000 over the next seven years from the business into his own personal accounts.

Investigation by the Franchise Tax Board revealed that Garvin filed false 2008 to 2013 state income tax returns by failing to report the embezzled funds as income, Harwood said, adding that the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office was consulted over the course of the investigation.

On Oct. 13, an arrest warrant was granted for Garvin for the crimes of grand theft embezzlement and tax fraud, and he was arrested Nov. 5 while driving on Highway 246 in Buellton.

He was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on the aforementioned charges with a bail amount of $400,000.

