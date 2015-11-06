Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 12:53 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Former Oreana Winemaker Arrested for Allegedly Embezzling $1.2 Million from Santa Barbara Business

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 6, 2015 | 2:05 p.m.

A former winemaker has been arrested on charges of grand theft embezzlement and tax fraud after investigators say he embezzled $1.2 million over a seven-year period from the Santa Barbara business he worked for.

Christian Lucas Garvin, 41, of Solvang, was arrested Thursday in Buellton after a joint investigation by the Santa Barbara Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit, the Franchise Tax Board’s Criminal Investigation Bureau, and the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

Garvin was the winemaker and manager at Oreana Winery in Santa Barbara from 2005 to 2013, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood of the Santa Barbara Police Department. 

Garvin had a 10-percent ownership stake in the business, while the remaining 90 percent belonged the victims in this case, two business partners based in Los Angeles, Harwood said.

The investigation started in 2013, and Garvin’s business partners conducted an audit of the company’s record keeping.

“What was initially thought by the victims to be occasional discrepancies in inventory and record keeping over the course of several years, which they attributed to Garvin’s poor bookkeeping and forgetfulness, ultimately prompted them to conduct an audit,” Harwood said.

The audit revealed that losses were more than they suspected and they believed that Garvin had embezzled nearly $200,000 from the business.

Garvin left his position at Oreana Winery shortly after the discovery, and the victims contacted the police, Harwood said.

According to police, subsequent investigation revealed that Garvin had created a bank account with a name similar to the one rightfully controlled by Oreana Winery without the knowledge of his partners and used this account to divert over $1,200,000 over the next seven years from the business into his own personal accounts. 

Investigation by the Franchise Tax Board revealed that Garvin filed false 2008 to 2013 state income tax returns by failing to report the embezzled funds as income, Harwood said, adding that the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office was consulted over the course of the investigation.

On Oct. 13, an arrest warrant was granted for Garvin for the crimes of grand theft embezzlement and tax fraud, and he was arrested Nov. 5 while driving on Highway 246 in Buellton.

He was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on the aforementioned charges with a bail amount of $400,000.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 