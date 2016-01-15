Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 2:38 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Former Police Lieutenants, City Of Santa Maria Settle Federal Lawsuit

City officials refuse to provide details of the agreement to end the case filed by Dan Ast, James Ginter and Norm Comé

A federal whistle-blower lawsuit filed by Dan Ast, above, and two other former officers against the city of Santa Maria and its Police Department has been settled.
A federal whistle-blower lawsuit filed by Dan Ast, above, and two other former officers against the city of Santa Maria and its Police Department has been settled. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk file photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 15, 2016 | 5:49 p.m.

A federal whistleblower lawsuit filed by three former lieutenants with the Santa Maria Police Department has been settled, but the terms of the deal were not released.

Judge Jay C. Gandhi on Thursday dismissed the lawsuit “with prejudice, in its entirety,” according to federal court documents.

The plaintiffs and defendants agreed to the dismissal, the court documents said.

Fired lieutenant Dan Ast along with lieutenants James Ginter and Norm Comé filed the lawsuit April 15, 2014, against the city of Santa Maria, the Police Department and several individual members of the staff, claiming wrongful termination and other employment-related allegations. 

City Manager Rick Haydon and Police Chief Ralph Martin also were listed as defendants as well as former deputy city manager Alicia Lara and former police chief Danny Macagni.

The plaintiffs, who were represented by Santa Barbara-based law firm, Nye Peabody, Stirling, Hale & Miller, had sought $5 million before the case was terminated.

"The matter has been resolved to the Parties’ mutual satisfaction. Beyond that, we have no comment," said plaintiffs' attorney Jonathan Miller.

City officials said did not comment on details of the settlement, releasing a statement that echoed the one given by the former police officers' attorney.

“The matter has been resolved to the parties' mutual satisfaction,” said Assistant City Attorney Philip Sinco.

The city had exhausted its $1 million self-insured retention so the decision to settle rested with the California State Association of Counties Excess Insurance Authority, Sinco added.

The dismissal of the lawsuit occurred more than a month after the Santa Maria City Council met behind closed doors Dec. 2 to discuss the case.

It also comes after Ginter, the only plaintiff still working for the Police Department, retired Dec. 23, the agency announced on Twitter. 

“Last morning with Lt. J. Ginter as he rides off to the sunset!  Twenty nine years of service. Have a good one!” 

The trial date, once planned for last month, had been postponed twice as settlement talks occurred.

The lawsuit cited 12 causes of action, including alleged violations of California Labor Code prohibiting retaliation, violation of the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, violation of laws about disability discrimination, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

"The overall environment at the Santa Maria Police Department has been fraught with dissension, mistrust and ‘camps’ for a long period of time under Chief Macagni,” the complaint asserts. “Chief Macagni was openly hostile toward those who offered differing opinions from his and rewarded favors to those who supported his confrontational leadership style.”

Specifically, the three lieutenants reported police officers working beyond the 16-hour fatigue factor, officers drunk on the shooting range, a failure to investigate vehicle crashes involving friends of the former police chief, “trumped-up” internal affairs investigations, and “general favoritism” by the former chief, who reportedly issued concealed-weapon permits “to individuals not qualified to have such permits.”

Two days after three lieutenants filed their second grievance with the city, an officer said Macagni thanked him for “going after plaintiffs, giving him a shiny gold coin for his actions in bringing complaints against plaintiffs.” However, the letter wasn’t included in the investigation into the lieutenants’ grievances, the lawsuit said.

The plaintiffs contend some eight internal affairs investigations were filed against them in the case.

In response to the lawsuit, the city’s attorneys cited more than 45 defenses, including expired statute of limitations, failure to exhaust internal grievance procedures and absolute privilege under a law relating to public employees.

They also contend some claims were barred by statutes of limitation and the “doctrine of unclean hands,” a rule of law that contends a plaintiff must be innocent of wrongdoing or unfair conduct relating to the subject matter of the claim. 

A later amendment of the lawsuit added an allegation of wrongful termination related to the fact the city refused to restore Ast to his job. 

Ast contended he was fired in March 2013 after making whistleblower complaints about problems in the department.

City officials contended he was fired for his role in the fatal shooting of Officer Albert Covarrubias on Jan. 28, 2012, as his colleagues tried to arrest him for having a sexual relationship with a teen girl who was part of the department’s Explorer Scout program.

After several days of testimony during a public hearing in 2014, an arbitrator recommended the city reinstate Ast, but city officials declined to do so.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 