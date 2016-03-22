Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 9:16 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Former President Bill Clinton Campaigns For Hillary In Santa Barbara

Clinton speaks at Canary Hotel and attends private fundraiser in the afternoon before heading out of town

Former President Bill Clinton poses for a photo Tuesday with employees at the Canary Hotel in Santa Barbara, where he was giving a midday speech. He was to appear later in the day at a Hope Ranch fundraiser for his wife, Hillary Clinton, who is running for president.
Former President Bill Clinton poses for a photo Tuesday with employees at the Canary Hotel in Santa Barbara, where he was giving a midday speech. He was to appear later in the day at a Hope Ranch fundraiser for his wife, Hillary Clinton, who is running for president. (John Palminteri / KEYT News photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 3:17 p.m. | March 22, 2016 | 2:11 p.m.

Former President Bill Clinton visited Santa Barbara Tuesday to campaign for Hillary Clinton, who is leading the delegate count for the Democratic nomination for President of the United States.

He made a speech at the Canary Hotel and was scheduled to attend a private fundraiser hosted by former Santa Barbara County Supervisor Susan Rose and Allan Ghitterman in the afternoon, according to Hillary for America event information.

Tickets to the fundraiser were $1,000, or $2,700 if attendees wanted a picture with the former Commander In Chief.

Hillary Clinton is the former Secretary of State under President Barack Obama, an U.S. Senator from New York, and former First Lady of the United States.

Bill Clinton has another fundraiser scheduled Tuesday night in La Cañada Flintridge in Los Angeles County and on Wednesday will head to Arkansas, where he served as governor. 

Hillary and Bill Clinton’s daughter, Chelsea, has also been campaigning throughout the country for Hillary’s presidential run.

Multiple local law enforcement agencies assisted with event security and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department is the local law enforcement contact to assist the federal security detail, spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Local law enforcement agencies assisted with security at the Canary Hotel while Bill Clinton was speaking Tuesday. Click to view larger
Local law enforcement agencies assisted with security at the Canary Hotel while Bill Clinton was speaking Tuesday.  (KEYT photo)

