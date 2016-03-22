Former President Bill Clinton Campaigns For Hillary In Santa Barbara

Clinton speaks at Canary Hotel and attends private fundraiser in the afternoon before heading out of town

Former President Bill Clinton visited Santa Barbara Tuesday to campaign for Hillary Clinton, who is leading the delegate count for the Democratic nomination for President of the United States.

He made a speech at the Canary Hotel and was scheduled to attend a private fundraiser hosted by former Santa Barbara County Supervisor Susan Rose and Allan Ghitterman in the afternoon, according to Hillary for America event information.

Tickets to the fundraiser were $1,000, or $2,700 if attendees wanted a picture with the former Commander In Chief.

Hillary Clinton is the former Secretary of State under President Barack Obama, an U.S. Senator from New York, and former First Lady of the United States.

Bill Clinton has another fundraiser scheduled Tuesday night in La Cañada Flintridge in Los Angeles County and on Wednesday will head to Arkansas, where he served as governor.

Hillary and Bill Clinton’s daughter, Chelsea, has also been campaigning throughout the country for Hillary’s presidential run.

Multiple local law enforcement agencies assisted with event security and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department is the local law enforcement contact to assist the federal security detail, spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

