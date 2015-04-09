Monday, April 30 , 2018, 4:05 pm | Partly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 

Former Rep. McCloskey to Speak at UCSB on Endangered Species Act

By Jessica Fenton for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications | April 9, 2015 | 12:48 p.m.

What do the Aleutian Canadian goose, the Western gray wolf and the American crocodile have in common? Once listed among the world’s endangered species, all are thriving today as a result of the Endangered Species Act, a piece of environmental legislation put forth by former U.S Rep. Paul Norton “Pete” McCloskey and passed by Congress in 1973.

McCloskey
Former U.S. Rep. Pete McCloskey

The Endangered Species Act came out of earlier legislation, the National Environmental Policy Act, which was signed into law in 1970. That same year, UC Santa Barbara began its own green revolution by establishing the Environmental Studies Program.

In recognition of the program’s founding 45 years ago, McCloskey will give a talk at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 25. The lecture will take place in the Bren Hall Courtyard. It is free and open to the public.

“I last made a speech at UCSB in 1971 when I was leading an effort against the Vietnam War and my son, Peter, was a student there,” said McCloskey, who served in the House of Representatives from 1967 to 1983. His district included the San Francisco Bay Area. “All the landmark environmental legislative achievements between 1970 and 1994 are under dire threat today of emasculation if the Republicans in Congress have their way. Luckily the members from the California coast have stayed in the environmental camp.”

Marc McGinnes, professor emeritus of environmental studies and founder of the Santa Barbara-based nonprofit Environmental Defense Center, described McCloskey as a mentor who redirected his career through a single phone call.

“I was living in San Francisco at the time and he knew I was unsatisfied with my previous field of law,” McGinnes recalled. “He asked if I had heard about the oil spill in Santa Barbara; I was not yet an environmentalist at the time. McCloskey knew that I had family in Santa Barbara and he urged me to join them because big things were happening there and a whole new field of law was opening up.”

At the time, McCloskey was working on NEPA, the first piece of federal legislation designed to preserve and enhance the natural environment. A “look before you leap” bill, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, NEPA requires federal agencies to consider the environmental impacts of their proposed actions and to find reasonable alternatives, when necessary.

McCloskey continued to advance the concept of environmentalism by hosting the inaugural Earth Day celebration on April 22, 1970. According to the Earth Day Network, 20 million people participated in events around the U.S. That celebration is often credited with having launched the modern environmental movement. Nearly half a century later, Earth Day is the largest civic event in the world and the network consists of 22,000 partners from 192 countries.

Employing the momentum from Earth Day, McCloskey co-authored the Endangered Species Act and helped pass the Clean Air Act in 1970 and the Clean Water Act (CWA) two years later.

Carla D’Antonio, a professor in UCSB’s Department of Ecology, Evolution and Marine Biology, noted that McCloskey’s leadership extended far beyond the environment. “He was an outspoken maverick Republican who for decades stood almost alone in his party against the Vietnam War,” she said. “And he was an advocate for civil rights as well for honesty in government.

“So, long before his leadership with the founding of Earth Day, co-authorship of the Endangered Species Act and his support for other important environmental legislation, he was a brave voice for change,” D’Antonio went on. “He has continued to influence politics for decades as a novel environmentalist and humanist.”

At 87, McCloskey continues to fight for environmental rights. Recently, he helped defend California’s Coastal Act in a case that resulted in the granting of public access to Martins Beach in San Mateo County. The case had been litigated on behalf of the Surfrider Foundation, a coastal protection organization.

“He is a hero,” McGinnes said of McCloskey, describing his mentor’s courage, determination and leadership. “He is a hero of mine, that’s for sure.”

For more information about McCloskey’s talk, contact Alysha Risch at [email protected] or 805.893.2986. Additional details also can be found by clicking here.

— Jessica Fenton represents the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 