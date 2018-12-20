Former Sansum Lompoc Center Becoming Lompoc Health - North H Center

Lompoc Valley Medical Center (LVMC), on Jan. 1, will complete the purchase of the Sansum Multi-Specialty Clinic building, 1225 N. H St. LVMC will immediately rename the building as Lompoc Health - North H Center.

During the transition, the building at 1225 N. H St. will close at noon Dec. 31, and remain closed until 8 a.m. Jan. 3. The practice will reopen Jan. 3 as Lompoc Health ­- North H Center with virtually the same staff and medical providers the community has known for more than a decade.

To make appointments, or for other inquiries, call 805-737-8700. This is the same phone number previously used for the clinic.

To allow staff time to prepare for the Jan. 3 opening, Urgent Care services will be temporarily available 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 2 at LVMC’s Physician Services facility, 136 N. Third St. Physician Services can be reached by calling 805-736-1253.

Starting Jan. 3, Lompoc Health - North H Center will provide Urgent Care services 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays. Additionally, laboratory services will soon return to the facility.

Transition schedule: Sansum building, 1225 N. H St.

Dec. 31: Closes at noon

Jan. 1-2: Closed

Jan. 2: Urgent Care open 9 a.m.-6 p.m., 136 N. Third St.

Jan. 3: Lompoc Health – North H Center opens 8 a.m. for appointments, 9 a.m. for Urgent Care services.

Lompoc Health - North H Center standard hours:

Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Fridays: 8 a.m.-noon.

Urgent Care: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

More information available at lompochealth.com.

— Nora K. Wallace for Lompoc Valley Medical Center.