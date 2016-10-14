Former Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Employee Charged With Embezzlement

A former medical staff supervisor at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital appeared in court for arraignment on grand theft charges after investigators say she embezzled more than $200,000, Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced Friday.

Pamela Cochran-Escalante appeared in Santa Barbara Superior Court and is charged with one count of grand theft with the special allegation that she took more than $200,000, one count of forgery of signatures, and one count of forgery or alteration of entries in a general ledger, according to Dudley.

These charges are related to the theft from the Medical Staff Association of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, an unincorporated association, Dudley said.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Brian Cota will prosecute the case, she said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.