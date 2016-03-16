Former Santa Barbara Councilman Dale Francisco Named Interim Head of Cachuma Conservation Board

Former Santa Barbara City Councilman Dale Francisco was named the interim general manager for the Cachuma Conservation Release Board, an agency that deals with South Coast water rights.

CCRB general manager Daniel Griset handed in his resignation in January and he will leave by the end of March.

Francisco served on CCRB and the Cachuma Operation and Maintenance Board as a city representative for several years, most recently with Montecito Water District’s Douglas Morgan and Goleta Water District’s Lauren Hanson on both boards.

He was a member of CCRB for six years and was a COMB member for more than four years.

Francisco will serve as general manager while the agency searches for a permanent general manager, according to a statement released Wednesday.

“As a board member and board president, he represented the agency in its dealings with other local water agencies as well as with the county, state and federal government,” Morgan said in a statement. “He is uniquely qualified to step in at this time.”

In a statement, Francisco said he will “continue bringing CCRB's sensible approach and calm voice to our multi-agency interactions on complex water issues.”

Francisco's council term ended in December and he handed the CCRB seat over to Councilman Bendy White in January, but gave up his COMB seat to White last July.

COMB is also looking for a new general manager and Francisco attempted to become the interim replacement last year. However, the full board decided on administrative manager Janet Gingras.

The COMB members offered the job to someone in closed session last week and if the person — whose name is being kept under wraps — accepts the contract agreement, the decision will become final.

“The Board approves and authorizes offering the position of General Manager to a particular qualified candidate, and should that candidate accept, the appointment of that candidate to that offered position,” COMB reported out of closed session.

