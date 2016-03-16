Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 12:43 am | Mostly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Former Santa Barbara Councilman Dale Francisco Named Interim Head of Cachuma Conservation Board

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | March 16, 2016 | 5:44 p.m.

Former Santa Barbara City Councilman Dale Francisco was named the interim general manager for the Cachuma Conservation Release Board, an agency that deals with South Coast water rights.

CCRB general manager Daniel Griset handed in his resignation in January and he will leave by the end of March.

Francisco served on CCRB and the Cachuma Operation and Maintenance Board as a city representative for several years, most recently with Montecito Water District’s Douglas Morgan and Goleta Water District’s Lauren Hanson on both boards.

He was a member of CCRB for six years and was a COMB member for more than four years.  

Francisco will serve as general manager while the agency searches for a permanent general manager, according to a statement released Wednesday. 

“As a board member and board president, he represented the agency in its dealings with other local water agencies as well as with the county, state and federal government,” Morgan said in a statement. “He is uniquely qualified to step in at this time.”

In a statement, Francisco said he will “continue bringing CCRB's sensible approach and calm voice to our multi-agency interactions on complex water issues.” 

Francisco's council term ended in December and he handed the CCRB seat over to Councilman Bendy White in January, but gave up his COMB seat to White last July.

COMB is also looking for a new general manager and Francisco attempted to become the interim replacement last year. However, the full board decided on administrative manager Janet Gingras.

The COMB members offered the job to someone in closed session last week and if the person — whose name is being kept under wraps — accepts the contract agreement, the decision will become final.

“The Board approves and authorizes offering the position of General Manager to a particular qualified candidate, and should that candidate accept, the appointment of that candidate to that offered position,” COMB reported out of closed session. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 