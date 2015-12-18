Former Santa Barbara County Church Camp Director Found Guilty of Child Molestation

Advice

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced Friday that guilty verdicts were reached in the child molestation jury trial of People vs. Ronald Chad Williams.

Williams was found guilty of one count of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14 years old, and one count of attempted sodomy of a child under the age of 14 years old.

The crimes occurred in 2005 when the victim was 11 years old. The defendant was a former church camp director and a family friend of the victim.

Williams will be sentenced on Feb. 5, 2016, in Department 11 of the Santa Barbara Superior Court.

According to District Attorney Dudley, "Because of the victim's bravery in coming forward, the community will be protected from this child predator."

Friday's successful jury verdict was a direct result of hard work by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department and the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's office, the latter of being tenaciously led by Deputy District Attorney Von Nguyen.